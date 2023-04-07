Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.06. 3,198,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,465. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

