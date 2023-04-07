Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 983 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.60. 1,836,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,745. The company has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $455.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

