Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 427 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.14. 1,054,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 128.64%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.