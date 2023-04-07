Successful Portfolios LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,530. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,589. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

