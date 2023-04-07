Successful Portfolios LLC Has $519,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.21. 3,430,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.