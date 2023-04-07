Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 600,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 732.1% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,562 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.47. 2,498,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,350. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

