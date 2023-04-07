Successful Portfolios LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.20. 1,989,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.59 and its 200 day moving average is $195.97. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

