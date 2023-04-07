Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 890 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,860,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $90.09. The stock had a trading volume of 529,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,413. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $100.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.68.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

