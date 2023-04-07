Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,900 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Chewy accounts for 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,548,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Chewy Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.12 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

