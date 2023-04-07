Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 16,000 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $78,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.94 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.26.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

