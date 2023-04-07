Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $898,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

OHI stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

