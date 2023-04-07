Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.2% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

IAU stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.52.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

