Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

