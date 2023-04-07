Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.11.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.