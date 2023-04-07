Susquehanna Lowers NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target to $12.50

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NOW Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.60. NOW has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOW will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NOW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NOW by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NOW by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NOW by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

