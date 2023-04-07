Susquehanna Lowers NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target to $12.50

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.
NOW Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.60. NOW has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NOW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NOW by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NOW by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NOW by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
