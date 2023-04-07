Susquehanna Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $65.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.13.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $49.62 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

