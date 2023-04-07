Susquehanna Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $18.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $12.01 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

