Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Trading 5.3% Higher

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCPU. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 100.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 2,004,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

