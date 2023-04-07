Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,895,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $27.41.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.