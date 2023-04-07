Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.98 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.