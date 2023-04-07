Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $295,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.1 %

American Water Works stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

