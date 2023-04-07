Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $473.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.71, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $541.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.97.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

