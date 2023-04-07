Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $153.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

