Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

