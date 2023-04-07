Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

