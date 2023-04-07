Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of Syneos Health worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Syneos Health by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNH opened at $34.91 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

