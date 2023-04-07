Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.43. 1,816,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

