Systrade AG Makes New Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Systrade AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 213,254 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,218,000. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up about 26.9% of Systrade AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Systrade AG owned about 1.34% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

AMR stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.77. 187,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.77. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.90 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

