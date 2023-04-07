T-mac DAO (TMG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.66 Billion

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00016719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $4.66 billion and approximately $23,164.87 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001356 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About T-mac DAO
T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home.
Buying and Selling T-mac DAO
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for T-mac DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for T-mac DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.