Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TTWO. Citigroup began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.00. 1,508,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,023. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.