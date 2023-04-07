Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,023. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average is $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $205,528,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $168,058,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

