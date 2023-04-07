Tanager Wealth Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3,328.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,425 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 202,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,535. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $123.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.