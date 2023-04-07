Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 11,268 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 766.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,202. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $188.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

