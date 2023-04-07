Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,980,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $136.28. 259,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,453. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $164.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

