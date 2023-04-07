Tanager Wealth Management LLP Makes New $415,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $318.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,916,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,156,880. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.00 and its 200 day moving average is $285.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $356.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.