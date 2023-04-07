Tangible (TNGBL) Price Reaches $2.72

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $88.38 million and approximately $41.02 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00009677 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.72539407 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22,081.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

