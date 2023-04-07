TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.3 %

SNX stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,201,767 shares of company stock worth $504,652,598. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 79.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

