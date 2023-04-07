Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Telephone and Data Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE TDS opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -924.88%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

