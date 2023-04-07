Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $735.85 million and $120.36 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004519 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003521 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,486,778,567 coins and its circulating supply is 5,895,545,371,509 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

