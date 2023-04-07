Terra Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.82 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $308.17 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009639 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003925 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003514 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001515 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
