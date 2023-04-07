Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Position Decreased by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,837,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971,290 shares during the period. Terran Orbital comprises about 12.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 13.93% of Terran Orbital worth $31,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth $51,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the third quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth $69,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of LLAP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,823 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $42,062.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,110.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,224,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,667. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

