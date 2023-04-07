Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

TRNO opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 254,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.