Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Reduced by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

