Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

