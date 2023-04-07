Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,153 shares of company stock worth $1,159,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after acquiring an additional 363,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

