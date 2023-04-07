Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Achieves $1.02 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $37.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004537 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003499 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 954,520,405 coins and its circulating supply is 933,253,293 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

