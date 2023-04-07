The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 9,493 Shares

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,035.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,388,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,963.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Arena Group alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52.

The Arena Group Price Performance

The Arena Group stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AREN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Arena Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Arena Group by 548.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Arena Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.