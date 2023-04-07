The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average of $183.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

