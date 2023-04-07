The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $33.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CG. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.
The Carlyle Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $106,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,358,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,912,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,951,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,489 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.