The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $33.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CG. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $106,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,358,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,912,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,951,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,489 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.