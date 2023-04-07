The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.21% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 27,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DSGX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

